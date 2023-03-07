Rs 152 cr allocated to raise water table in south Haryana

Mahendragarh, March 6
Transport and Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the state government had made a provision of Rs 152 crore in the Budget to raise water table in south Haryana as it had gone down considerably in the region.
Sharma was speaking at a programme organised to discuss the state Budget. Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma presided over the programme, while Member of Parliament Dharambir Singh was the guest of honour.
“The state government is leaving no stone unturned to resolve chronic issues of south Haryana, hence a special provision has been made in the Budget to bring the groundwater level up,” said the minister, adding that Rs 400 crore would be spent for the upkeep of gaushalas across the state.
Ram Bilas Sharma said the water table in 40 villages had improved since the dry Dohan river was restored by feeding water to it.
