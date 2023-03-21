155 Gurugram realtors owe Rs 4.7K cr to govt

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 20

As many as 155 builders owe Rs 4,734.24 crore to the government as external development charges (EDC) and state infrastructure development charges (SIDC) in Gurugram district. Of them, nine developers owe 52 per cent of this amount.

In response to a question by Independent MLA Rakesh Daultabad during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the government, in its reply, said that while the outstanding EDC against the builders is Rs 4,496.96 crore, the SIDC amount due from the builders totals Rs 237.28 crore in Gurugram district as on February 28. Nine builders owe the government Rs 2,502.16 crore while all other builders have an outstanding amount of less than Rs 100 crore each. Of this, Rs 2,384.19 crore constitutes the outstanding EDC amount. In its reply, the government said that it has initiated action against the defaulting colonisers under the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, for cancellation of licences. The reply to the unstarred question adds that 12 licences have already been cancelled. Further, the reply states that the government does not grant permission or approval of building plans, service plan estimates, renewal of licence, part completion and completion certificates to colonisers defaulting in payments.

Stating that under the “Samadhan Se Vikas” scheme introduced by the government to enable recovery, 143 colonisers and developers have paid Rs 1,275.57 crore. Also, an amount of Rs 2,867.04 crore has been deposited since August 2020.

12 licences of defaulters cancelled