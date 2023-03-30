156 CCTV cameras installed in Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh, March 29
ADGP (South Range) Dr M Ravi Kiran inaugurated a Drishti Kendra (District Surveillance Centre) in Narnaul on Tuesday. The centre would provide round-the-clock monitoring of all sensitive points of the district through 156 CCTV cameras.
“To increase the surveillance capability, an integrated command and control centre with 156 CCTV cameras has been installed at different locations in the district under the Drishti Kender-District Surveillance Centre,” said the ADGP. He maintained five CCTV sub-control rooms had been established in Mahendragarh, Satnali, Kanina, Ateli and Nangal Choudhary for smooth operations. Live feed would be monitored by district’s control room and data would be stored for 30 days, he added.
