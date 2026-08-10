156 drug peddlers held in 4 months as police intensify anti-narcotics drive in Kurukshetra

In its crackdown on the drug trade, the Kurukshetra Police have registered 83 cases and arrested 156 accused during a four-month campaign across the district.

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According to the Kurukshetra Police, a sustained campaign was launched against drug abuse. As part of the initiative, intensive search operations were carried out across the district and stringent action was taken against drug smugglers and individuals involved in the narcotics trade.

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Over a four-month period, from March 25 to July 26, the Kurukshetra Police registered 83 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 156 accused and seized large quantities of narcotics. Recoveries included 655.84 grams of heroin, more than 39 kg of opium, around 161.71 grams of smack, over five quintals of poppy husk, more than 22 kg of cannabis and 8 grams of charas. The value of the seized narcotics in the international market runs into crores of rupees.

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During this period, the Kurukshetra Police demolished the properties of four offenders and attached the assets of four other accused. In addition, action was taken against one accused under the PIT-NDPS Act, resulting in preventive detention. One wanted accused involved in an NDPS case was also arrested. A Kurukshetra Police spokesperson said, on the directions of the Haryana DGP, a campaign was being conducted against those involved in the drug trade. There are clear instructions that drug smugglers will not be spared under any circumstances and that stringent legal action against them will continue. The primary objective of the district police is to save young people from the clutches of drug addiction and create a safe, drug-free society. Residents have been urged to share information about illegal activities in their areas, with assurances that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

According to the police, while efforts to apprehend drug traffickers are continuing, parallel awareness campaigns are also being conducted to help build a drug-free society. The Kurukshetra Police are identifying individuals suffering from drug addiction and facilitating their treatment. Under the supervision of inspectors, police teams are visiting villages, schools, colleges and public places to educate young people and the general public about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

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Police spokesperson Naresh Kumar said drug abuse affects not only individuals but also their families and society at large. He said many crimes are linked to drug addiction, as individuals often resort to theft, snatching and other illegal activities to finance their addiction. Over time, they may come into contact with criminal elements and gangs, eventually becoming involved in more serious offences.

Therefore, he said, effectively curbing drug abuse is essential for creating a crime-free society. Public awareness, family support and strict action by the police and administration are the only lasting solutions to the problem.