157 acres of municipal land illegally occupied in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation’s drive against encroachments has remained a mere show as the illegal activity is going on unabated on the civic body land itself. Around 13 acres of the MC land had been illegally occupied in the past two years, revealed a survey carried out by the civic body.

NOTICES BEING SERVED The MC has identified illegally occupied land. Notices are being served on the encroachers. Encroachments have risen due to the inclusion of new villages into the MC area. Old structures in villages such as Sikanderpur, Nathupur and Sirhaul will be razed. Vijay Yadav, district revenue officer, Gurugram MC ZONE-WISE ENCROACHMENTS Zone 1 8.09 acre Zone 2 25.10 acre Zone 3 57.20 acre Zone 4 66.77 acre

As per the 2019 survey, 144 acres of total 6,577 acres of MC land was encroached upon. Now, the total land encroached upon has increased to 157 acres.

It seems as if the MC officials are getting the civic body land encroached upon instead of getting it freed. In such a situation, the MC’s anti-encroachment drive and officials concerned have come under scanner.

The MC was formed in 2008 and its first house in 2011. But, since then the MC has not been able to get the encroachments removed from its own land to date.

The land mafia is collecting monthly rent in lakhs by occupying the MC area illegally. It is a matter of concern that in the past one decade, the MC officials have not been able to get even one acre of the civic body land freed from encroachments.

Due to the negligence of the MC officials, markets, shops and houses are being set up on its land and the mafia collects hefty rent from there.

According to the MC record, illegal encroachments are abound in all four zones. Most of the illegal possession is on the land of the villages that have joined the MC. Even ponds and other public places are being illegally occupied.

Apart from this, the mafia has encroached upon the vacant land in residential colonies and sectors of the city. Sources said the illegal occupation was only on the instigation of the officials and some of the local councillors.