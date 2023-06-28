157 arrested under NDPS Act in six months

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 27

Under a special campaign against the drug menace, the police have arrested 157 persons after registering 90 cases under the NDPS Act since January. As per data released by the Ambala police, of 90 cases, 16 were of commercial quantity. Over 6 quintal of ‘chura post’, 19 kg of opium, 1.3 kg of charas, 72 kg of ganja, over 608 gm of heroin, 39,346 intoxication tablets, 20,661 capsules and 70 intoxication injections have been seized.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “To tighten the noose around drug peddlers, their properties are being attached. ”