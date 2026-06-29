159 commercial units in Rohtak served notices over safety lapses

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, has issued notices for personal hearings to 159 commercial establishments, including 99 coaching centres and around 60 shops and commercial complexes, to ensure compliance with mandatory safety norms.

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The notices seek compliance with requirements such as installation of adequate firefighting equipment, obtaining mandatory lift no objection certificates (NOCs), and removal of unauthorised flex boards, hoardings and flammable sheets installed on building facades.

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“The action is part of the MC’s ongoing initiative to strengthen public safety and ensure that commercial establishments comply with prescribed norms. The personal hearing process will provide an opportunity to owners and operators to submit their compliance status and complete the required formalities,” said MC Commissioner Narendra Kumar.

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He said the civic body was closely monitoring compliance with safety regulations and warned that necessary action would be taken against establishments failing to meet the prescribed standards.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to identify all sensitive plots and conduct a comprehensive survey of commercial establishments, including PG accommodations, guest houses, coaching centres, nursing homes, hospitals and other high-footfall premises, to create a complete database and verify compliance with mandatory safety standards.

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“The inspection teams of various departments constituted for the purpose have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all such establishments and collect the necessary information. During the survey, details including the plot number, sector, name of the operator, and the nature of the activity being carried out at the premises will be recorded to prepare a proper database of each establishment,” said Gupta.

He said ensuring citizens’ safety was the administration’s highest priority and directed all departments to work in close coordination to complete the survey.

“The inspection teams will also verify whether these institutions have adequate safety arrangements in place to deal with emergencies. Particular emphasis will be placed on checking the availability of emergency exits, fire safety equipment, and compliance with other prescribed safety norms and regulations,” Gupta said.

The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that negligence in complying with safety standards would not be tolerated.

“If any establishment is found violating the prescribed norms during the inspection, appropriate action will be taken against the operator concerned in accordance with the law,” he added.