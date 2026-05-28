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Home / Haryana / 159 trained patwaris join Karnal district

159 trained patwaris join Karnal district

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:24 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Karnal district has received a major boost in its revenue administration with the joining of 159 newly trained patwaris, including 31 women, ending a long-standing manpower crisis in the department.

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The district had been grappling with an acute shortage of staff. Against 153 sanctioned patwar circles, only 14 patwaris were working after 29 officials were recently promoted as tehsil patwaris and kanungos. A few days ago, the district had 43 patwaris.

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With the fresh inductions, the total strength has risen to 173. The new appointees have been posted across Karnal, Assandh, Indri, Nilokheri, Gharaunda, Nissing, Ballah and Nigdhu.

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An orientation programme for the recruits was organised at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College auditorium on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma and ADC Rahul Raiya urged them to work with honesty, dedication and transparency.

Dr Anand Kumar Sharma also welcomed the growing participation of women in the profession, saying the post was once considered male-dominated.

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