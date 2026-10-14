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Home / Haryana / 15,975 ‘intoxicating’ pills seized in Sirsa

15,975 ‘intoxicating’ pills seized in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:14 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A man held with the suspected intoxicating pills in the Rania Chungi area.
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The Sirsa police seized 15,975 suspected intoxicating pills from a youth near Rania Chungi and searched around 17 houses at Ding and Bhavdin villages as part of its ongoing drive against drug abuse.

In the first case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell team spotted a youth carrying a cardboard box on a street near a petrol station at Rania Chungi. The police said he tried to move away after seeing their vehicle, raising suspicion. A search of the box, conducted in the presence of drug inspector Sunil Kumar, led to the recovery of the pills.

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The youth was identified as Pankaj, a resident of Rania Road, Sirsa. The youth and the recovered medicines were handed over to the drug inspector for further examination and action.

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In a separate operation, the Ding police searched around 17 houses in Ding and Bhavd in between 10 am and 2 pm on Wednesday. The team, led by Station House Officer Jaswant Singh, also used a dog squad to check houses and nearby areas.

The police said the searches were aimed at checking suspected drug-related activities. Residents were urged to share information about drug sales and help young people struggling with addiction seek treatment and rehabilitation instead of shunning them.

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