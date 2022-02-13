15K properties fraudulently registered in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 12
Over 15,000 properties were fraudulently registered in Gurugram in the past four years. This came to the fore in the report of the enquiry committee constituted last year.
As per the report, the highest number of these registrations were reported from the Sohna revenue block (6,843), followed by Harsaru (2,332), Kadipur (2,193), Badshapur (1870), Gurugram (748), Wazirabad (601) and Manesar (285).
The enquiry was marked when it was highlighted that the necessary paper work to register properties had been ignored during the lockdown. It is mandatory to put a picture of the tehsildar for registration, and the NOC is required from the DTP for registration of plots covering less than 1,200 square yards.
In 2020, the government had banned all transfer deeds, but registrations continued. Nishant Yadav, DC, said he had received the report. “We are going through the report. We will take action soon. Steps are in place to ensure it is not repeated in future,” he said.
