16 arrested as cops bust heroin den in Fatehabad

A house in the Gurunanakpura locality of Fatehabad was allegedly being used as a heroin (chitta) sale and consumption centre, the police said after raiding the premises and arresting 16 people, including a woman, on Saturday. A minor, who allegedly supplied the drug, was apprehended under the Juvenile Justice Act.

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The Fatehabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off that youths regularly gathered at the house to buy and consume heroin. A police team raided the premises under the supervision of SP Nikita Khattar.

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As per the police, 15 youths, a woman and a minor were found inside a room on the upper floor of the house. They allegedly tried to escape on seeing the police, but were caught on the spot.

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During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they pooled money to purchase heroin from the minor and consumed it together at the house.

The police recovered 5.64 gm of heroin, 25 lighters, 18 silver foil sheets and 15 makeshift pipes made from rolled currency notes, all allegedly used for consuming the drug.

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A case has been registered at the Fatehabad City police station under Sections 21(B), 27A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police said further investigation is underway to identify the source of heroin and uncover the wider network behind the alleged drug trade operating from the house.