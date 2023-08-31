16 dists fail to wrap up socio-economic survey in 5 months

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 30

Higher education institutes, including government, aided, private colleges and polytechnics, in 16 districts across the state have failed to complete even 20% work of the socio-economic survey in the past five months.

Taking a serious view of it, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to issue displeasure notes to all those District Higher Education Officers (DHEOs) associated with the survey, whose pendency work is above 80%.

“The survey involving persons in the age group 18 to 25 years aims at increasing gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education. Every institute was allotted villages in their area concerned to conduct a survey through NSS volunteers to collect information about targeted persons, like date of birth, occupation and education qualification, for uploading it on the government portal. The survey began in March-end and the DHEOs were asked to complete it at the earliest,” said an official.

A video conferencing of DHEOs was recently held to review the progress of the survey and dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of many districts. “More than 80% pendency of survey work was found in Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar, while the pendency in Mahendragarh and Fatehabad was 20.34% and 32.93%, respectively, followed by Jind (61.98), Panchkula (74.75) and Panipat (77.47),” he said.

All DHEOs had now again been asked to expedite the work to complete it at the earliest, while it had also been decided to honour DHEOs of top three performing districts at the state-level function to be held on September 24.

