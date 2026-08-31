16-foot python swallows 25-kg dog in Yamunanagar, regurgitates it during rescue

Panic gripped Haidarpur village in Yamunanagar district after an about 16-foot-long python was spotted in a sugarcane field on Saturday.

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The python had swallowed an adult dog weighing about 25 kg but regurgitated it during a rescue operation conducted by the Wildlife Department.

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According to information, farm labourers working in the fields spotted the giant snake and alerted residents of the surrounding area. A large number of villagers subsequently gathered at the spot to watch the rescue operation.

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Lilu Ram, Inspector, Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, said a team was sent to the village after receiving information about the python. The team launched a carefully planned rescue operation and ensured that the snake did not pose any danger to people.

During the operation, the python regurgitated the dog it had swallowed.

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“The python had swallowed an adult dog weighting about 25 kg,” said Inspector Lilu Ram.

The python was subsequently rescued and safely released into a forest area away from human habitation.

The sighting of the giant snake triggered fear and curiosity among villagers, many of whom gathered to watch the rescue operation.