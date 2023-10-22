16 impersonation cases in CET for Group-D posts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Sixteen cases of impersonation were reported during the CET for Group-D posts that was held across the state today.

Chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Bhopal Singh said around 62 per cent candidates appeared for the test in both shifts. Strict security arrangements were put in place due to which some candidates were caught committing irregularities in the examination, he added.

During the first shift, the National Testing Agency (NTA) team caught two persons in Hisar who had come to appear in the exam in place of other persons. They were handed over to the police. One person was caught in a similar case in Ambala.

During the second shift, 13 persons were caught on impersonation charge. Six of them were caught in Hisar, two in Gurugram, and one each in Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Ambala, Faridabad and Kurkurshetra. All of them were handed over to the police.

Artificial Intelligence-based face recognition technology was used at the examination centres to verify the identity of candidates, Bhopal Singh added.