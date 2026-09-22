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Home / Haryana / 16-km Rohtak stretch to get Rs 22-crore makeover

16-km Rohtak stretch to get Rs 22-crore makeover

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:51 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The under-construction road along the elevated railway track in Rohtak.
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The construction of a road along the elevated railway track has started while another major road in Rohtak city will undergo strengthening at a cost of around Rs 22 crore. The 16-km-long road from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) to the Khatu Shyam temple at Bhau Akbarpur will get a major facelift.

The road will run from the MDU Gate No 2 through D-Park, Medical Mor, Chhotu Ram Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Qila Road and Bhiwani Stand before reaching the Khatu Shyam temple on Hisar Road at Bau Akbarpur.

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“The project covers more than 16 km and carries an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. A nearly 500-metre-long stormwater drain near the old bus stand also forms part of the works. The drain aims to reduce waterlogging during the monsoon and improve the road’s durability,” said Satbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner.

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He directed the officials concerned to ensure quality work in accordance with prescribed standards and complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Former minister Manish Kumar Grover who formally launched the road strengthening work by breaking a coconut last evening, described the road as a “lifeline” for the city, saying its strengthening would improve connectivity for residents as well as people visiting Rohtak from adjoining areas.

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He cited the ongoing road project along the elevated railway track from Chinyot Colony to Sector 6 as another major infrastructure initiative. “The road along the elevated railway track, measuring around 3.79 km in length and 5.50 metres in width, carries an administrative approval of nearly Rs 21.27 crore,” he added.

Grover said the residents expected better basic infrastructure, including roads, sewerage, drinking water, drains, parking and traffic management. He said development works should cover all wards and areas according to local requirements.

The new road project along the elevated railway track, he added, could benefit thousands of residents and ease traffic-related problems at railway level crossings.

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