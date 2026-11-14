16 Kurukshetra villages under watch amid rise in farm fires

The Kurukshetra district administration has identified 16 vulnerable villages and placed them under special village-level monitoring to control farm fires.

The move came amid a gradual increase in farm fire incidents in recent days, an official said.

According to information, the district administration has constituted teams comprising officials from the revenue, agriculture and panchayat departments and deployed them in the identified villages.

The teams have been directed to send their field reports twice a day till November 30.

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The 16 villages identified by the administration are Adhon, Ajrana Kalan, Babain, Batedi, Bhor Saidan, Bodla, Gumthala Garhu, Harigarh Bhorakh, Ismailabad, Jhansa, Kirmach, Ladwa, Murtajapur, Pehowa, Siana Saidan and Thana.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Girish Nagpal said, “Farm fire cases have started coming to light in the last phase of harvesting. Following a gradual rise in the cases, 16 sensitive villages have been identified.”

He said additional staff had been deployed to ensure that there was no further increase in such cases.

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“Farmers have been requested to approach the department in case they find any difficulty in getting the machines to manage the residue,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the 16 villages were those where, according to satellite data and field reports, the likelihood of stubble burning was high.

“The government is providing farmers with ample alternatives for stubble management. Substantial subsidies are being offered for agricultural machinery as well. An incentive is being provided for stubble management on a per-acre basis,” he added.

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The DC also reviewed the progress of paddy procurement and milling operations for the 2026-27 Kharif season.

Meena said 212 rice millers had registered for the season in Kurukshetra. “After the required approvals from the District Milling Committee, paddy has been allocated to 210 of these millers. The process of allocating paddy to the remaining two rice mills is underway. Over 8.99 lakh MT of paddy has been procured by the agencies, of which over 8.85 lakh MT has been lifted,” he said.