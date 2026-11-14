Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 16 Kurukshetra villages under watch amid rise in farm fires

16 Kurukshetra villages under watch amid rise in farm fires

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Kurukshetra district administration has identified 16 vulnerable villages and placed them under special village-level monitoring to control farm fires.

The move came amid a gradual increase in farm fire incidents in recent days, an official said.

According to information, the district administration has constituted teams comprising officials from the revenue, agriculture and panchayat departments and deployed them in the identified villages.

The teams have been directed to send their field reports twice a day till November 30.

Advertisement

The 16 villages identified by the administration are Adhon, Ajrana Kalan, Babain, Batedi, Bhor Saidan, Bodla, Gumthala Garhu, Harigarh Bhorakh, Ismailabad, Jhansa, Kirmach, Ladwa, Murtajapur, Pehowa, Siana Saidan and Thana.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) Girish Nagpal said, “Farm fire cases have started coming to light in the last phase of harvesting. Following a gradual rise in the cases, 16 sensitive villages have been identified.”

He said additional staff had been deployed to ensure that there was no further increase in such cases.

Advertisement

“Farmers have been requested to approach the department in case they find any difficulty in getting the machines to manage the residue,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the 16 villages were those where, according to satellite data and field reports, the likelihood of stubble burning was high.

“The government is providing farmers with ample alternatives for stubble management. Substantial subsidies are being offered for agricultural machinery as well. An incentive is being provided for stubble management on a per-acre basis,” he added.

Advertisement

The DC also reviewed the progress of paddy procurement and milling operations for the 2026-27 Kharif season.

Meena said 212 rice millers had registered for the season in Kurukshetra. “After the required approvals from the District Milling Committee, paddy has been allocated to 210 of these millers. The process of allocating paddy to the remaining two rice mills is underway. Over 8.99 lakh MT of paddy has been procured by the agencies, of which over 8.85 lakh MT has been lifted,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts