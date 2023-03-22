Rs 16 lakh stolen from ATM in Faridabad

Faridabad, March 21
The police have registered a case in connection with an incident of robbery of Rs 16.52 lakh from an ATM here recently. According to a complaint lodged with the police, a Hitachi Money Spot ATM installed in Saraswati Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Palla police station, was found to be open on the morning of March 19. An amount of Rs 10 lakh was fed to the ATM by the employees of CMS Info System Limited on March 18, said the complainant. There was no security guard at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.
