16 new indigenous livestock, dog breeds registered

In a major step towards protecting the country’s rich animal genetic heritage, scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR), Karnal, have registered 16 new indigenous livestock and dog breeds belonging to nine species across 13 states and a Union Territory.

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Scientists said the registration provides the indigenous breeds formal scientific recognition and strengthens the framework for their conservation and future development. It would also help reduce the proportion of non-descript livestock through systematic breed identification and documentation, ensuring that valuable locally adapted populations are scientifically recognised and brought under appropriate conservation and sustainable utilisation programmes.

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The ICAR-NBAGR is the nodal institution responsible for registering livestock and poultry breeds in the country. It has assigned unique accession numbers to all the newly registered breeds, providing formal recognition and strengthening their scientific documentation and conservation framework, said Dr NH Mohan, Director, ICAR-NBAGR.

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With the latest registrations, the total number of breeds registered by the bureau has risen to 262, comprising 258 indigenous and four synthetic breeds. The indigenous breeds include 59 cattle, 23 buffaloes, 45 goats, 50 sheep, nine horses and ponies, nine camels, 16 pigs, five donkies, six dogs, three yaks, 21 chickens, nine ducks, two geese and one Mithun breed, he said.

The registration was recommended at the 14th meeting of the Breed Registration Committee, held in New Delhi this month under the chairmanship of Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), he added.

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Giving details, Dr Mohan said the newly registered breeds included four cattle breeds — Umarda, Periyar, Koppal and Mahakaushali — and four sheep breeds — Madgyal, Seemanchali, Kow Debar and Asomi. The list also included two goat breeds, Totapuri and Battisi, and one each of buffalo (Gomanchali), dog (Kombai), pig (Nagal), horse/pony (Kashmiri), donkey (Braj) and yak (Sikkimese yak).

He said the newly recognised breeds represented diverse agro-ecological regions of the country. Their home tracts included Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu. Battisi is distributed across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, while Madgyal is found in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“Indigenous breeds have developed in different local environments and have qualities such as climate adaptability, disease resistance and the ability to perform well under low-input conditions. Their conservation is important for protecting genetic diversity, supporting farmers’ livelihoods and ensuring useful livestock resources for future generations. The registration process also recognises the efforts of livestock keepers, breeders, State Animal Husbandry Departments, agricultural and veterinary universities, research institutions and other stakeholders ,” he added.