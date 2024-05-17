16 nominees have assets less than Rs 1L

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 16

In the Lok Sabha elections, where candidates with multi-crore assets are campaigning in helicopters and visiting voters in cavalcades, there are some unemployed Independents and candidates of smaller parties, with assets ranging from Rs 2 to a few thousand, who are campaigning on foot or on two-wheelers to make a point.

Master Randhir Singh (60) from the Rohtak constituency is the poorest, with ‘assets’ worth Rs 2! He has Re 1 in hand and Re 1 in a bank account. He doesn’t have any immovable asset. He has a degree in MA, BEd, but never got a regular job. “I am a below poverty line (BPL) cardholder,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party’s Sonepat candiate Naresh Kashyap with a borrowed car. Tribune photo

He has been campaigning on foot. “I am seeking votes only from my Sansi community. They are donating to my campaign. They are giving Rs 500, Rs 100, or Rs 50. They have even got my pamphlets published,” he said, adding that he had been allotted a landline phone as poll symbol.

Unemployed, Ashwani (40) from the Sonepat constituency has assets worth Rs 5,319, as per a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms. He has an MSc degree in chemistry. He has declared that he has no immovable assets.

Independent candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Hemant going from door to door for votes. Tribune photo

Independent candidate Hemant (31) is contesting from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat with assets worth Rs 26,000. He has Rs 25,000 cash in hand and Rs 1,000 in account. He runs a sewing centre and has no immovable assets. “I had taken a Rs 1.5 lakh loan for campaigning,” he said.

Hemant, who campaigns on a motorcycle, has a team to help him.

“I want to serve society, that is why I am contesting. I have been doing social work in my area,” he said.

Naresh Kashyap, who is contesting on the Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party ticket from Sonepat, has assets worth Rs 26,023 and no immovable assets. The 54-year-old is a graduate from Osmania University and without a job.

“I am depending on people. I have borrowed a friend’s car. Sometimes, I go on foot,” he said.

“I am contesting for Backward Class (A) people. Mainstream parties want our vote but don’t give us representation.” he said.

No benefits reach us My friends are contributing to my campaign. No policy benefit reaches my community. We end up becoming petty drug peddlers. Sansis are among the most backward in the Scheduled Castes community. — Randhir Singh, nominee from Rohtak

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha