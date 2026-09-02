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Home / Haryana / 16 quintals of illegal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

16 quintals of illegal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Logs of illegal khair wood recovered from a utility vehicle in Yamunanagar district.
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A joint team of the Forest and Wildlife departments seized around 16 quintals of illegally felled khair wood from a house in Nangalpati village of Yamunanagar district on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, Wildlife Department officials conducted a raid at around 3.30 pm and recovered 52 peeled logs of khair wood, weighing approximately 16 quintals, from a utility vehicle. The wood and vehicle were seized.

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Officials had received information around 3 pm that a large quantity of illegally felled khair wood had been stored at a house in the village. “The department is conducting a detailed investigation to establish the source of the wood and identify those involved in its illegal felling and transportation,” he said.

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A case has been registered against Asif and Munshi, both residents of Nangalpati, and Israr of Jagalpat

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