16 startups get Rs 1.98-cr grant through Haryana Agriculture University

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 2

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) has selected 16 startups doing excellent work in the agri-business sector in the state that will get a collective grant of Rs 1.98 crore.

The grant has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of the Central Government under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana –Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR). The Vice-Chancellor of the HAU, Prof BR Kamboj said these startups were selected by the agri-business incubation centre (ABIC) located in the HAU. The VC, who is the chairperson of the ABIC, said they had signed an agreement with these selected startups.

Kamboj said with the incentive given in terms of the grant, these startups would provide employment to the youth in their regions and help in improving the condition of farmers by promoting agri-business. He said ABIC had been supporting the agri-businesses-based startups by helping them in getting loans from banks, funding from investors, marketing, technical assistance by scientists of the university and providing a platform in the agriculture fair. He called upon the startups to pursue their business diligently so that the youth could be inspired by them to set up their own startups.

#Agriculture #Hisar