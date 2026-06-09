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Home / Haryana / 16-year-old alleges sexual assault by five youths in Nuh; FIR filed

16-year-old alleges sexual assault by five youths in Nuh; FIR filed

In his complaint, the victim’s father stated that he woke up around 5 am on June 6 and found his daughter missing from home

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:55 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by five youths in the Tauru area of Nuh district. The accused also allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to circulate obscene videos and photographs online, police said. Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered at the Women’s police station, Nuh, under the POCSO Act, and a search for the accused was launched.

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In his complaint, the victim’s father stated that he woke up around 5 am on June 6 and found his daughter missing from home. While searching, he saw a couple on a motorcycle dropping his daughter off near the house. On questioning, the girl told him what had happened.

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According to the complaint, Shaukeen, who once ran a grocery store near their home, threatened to make her videos and photographs public. The victim alleged that Shaukeen, along with Haseen, Ajru, Arman and Saad, had sexually assaulted her earlier as well.

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She stated that on the night of June 5, the accused allegedly blackmailed her, took her to the forests of Bawala village, assaulted her, and threatened to circulate obscene videos and photographs.

An FIR was registered against Saad, Ajru, Haseen, Shaukeen and Arman at the Women’s Police Station, Nuh, based on the father’s complaint.

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“Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. One of them is a minor. All will be arrested soon,” said SHO Manju of the Women’s police station.

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