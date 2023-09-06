16-year-old killed in Panipat road mishap

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 5

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death in an accident near the Red Light Chowk on the National Highway-44 in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rishi, a resident of Ram Nagar in the Tehsil Camp area here. He was studying in Class X in Dr MKK Arya Model School, Model Town.

Ved Prakash, the father of the deceased, told the police that Rishi and his friend Jashandeep of Bhawna Chowk were returning home from school on a scooter when the accident took place.

In his complaint to the City police, Prakash said the duo had reached near the fire station near the Red Light Chowk when the driver of a car which was parked on the NH in front of a restaurant opened the car door. Their scooter hit the car door and both Rishi and Jashandeep fell on the road. A private bus coming from behind ran over Rishi. IO ASI Himmat Singh said that a case has been registered against the drivers.

