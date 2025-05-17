DT
PT
16 years on, murder accused lands in police dragnet

16 years on, murder accused lands in police dragnet

The Gurugram police have arrested a wanted criminal, who had been absconding for 16 years, in a murder case. The accused had beaten his friend to death in 2009 over a money-related dispute and set his body on fire. The...
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:53 AM May 17, 2025 IST
The Gurugram police have arrested a wanted criminal, who had been absconding for 16 years, in a murder case. The accused had beaten his friend to death in 2009 over a money-related dispute and set his body on fire.

The accused was identified as Dinesh Ahirwar, a native of Damoh in MP. After killing his friend in Gurugram, he kept changing his location and working as a mason in Rewari, Chandigarh and other places. “A team, led by SI Deepak Kumar arrested Dinesh at Damoh on Friday. He had a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head,” said Lalit Dalal, ACP (Crime 2). — OC

