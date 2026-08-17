1,600 students showcase mass exercises, cultural talent in Rohtak

Around 1,600 students from 16 different schools presented a spectacular display of mass physical exercises, including Lezim, dumbbells and other exercises, to the melodious tunes of bands during the Independence Day celebrations held at Rajeev Gandhi Sports Stadium on Saturday.

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The programme was followed by colourful cultural performances by hundreds of students from eight schools, conveying messages of patriotism, national unity and integrity. The performances showcased various themes, including the freedom struggle, achievements of sportspersons, Mallakhamb and yoga, Durga Shakti, unity in diversity and the rich cultural heritage of different states.

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As part of the cultural programme, students of Model School presented an orchestra performance, filling the venue with melodious tunes.

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The event also featured the felicitation of participating students and other participants, as well as employees and distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions in various fields.

Earlier, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma unfurled the tricolour and inspected the parade while riding in an open jeep along with ADC Narendra Kumar and Parade Commander DSP Tanuj Sharma.

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In his address, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was moving rapidly towards becoming a developed nation. The PM had flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind. The train would operate between Jind and Sonepat. “I have met the Union Railway Minister and urged him to extend the train’s route from Sonepat to Delhi,” he added.

Sharma said Haryana, too, was making continuous progress in economic, social and industrial development, with the resolve to build a developed Haryana alongside a developed India. The government’s objective was to ensure that the benefits of development reached every section of society, including the poor, farmers, women and youth.