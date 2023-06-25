163 Haryana villages have average 10 addicts each

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 24

After an extensive door-to-door survey, the police have detected 1,696 drug addicts in 163 selected villages located in five police districts of Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi. All these police districts are part of the Hisar police range.

The police had recently started a campaign against drug addiction and peddlers in the area. The districts, especially Sirsa and Fatehabad, bordering Punjab and Rajasthan, have higher concentration of addicts as compared to other districts, police sources said. The two districts were also being used as transit routes by drug cartels to smuggle and peddle narcotics in northern states, the sources added.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Hisar range, Shrikant Jadhav, who is spearheading the ongoing campaign, said they had formed separate teams that visited the five police districts. “In an attempt to rehabilitate drug users, the police teams, accompanied by counsellors, are providing treatment to them,” he said.

The police said of the total 1,696 addicts, 925 were undergoing treatment in different stages. The police have already organised 115 awareness camps in the 163 affected villages which were selected for the police survey after getting a feedback from local level. About 280 addicts have recovered, the police said.

The ADGP said the police had launched a crackdown on peddlers after checking their police records. The police had carried out search operations against 210 inter-state peddlers in the Hisar range in the past 21 days, he said.