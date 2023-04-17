163 vehicles challaned, 6 impounded in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 16

The city police challaned 163 vehicles during a domination drive here last night. The police also impounded six vehicles for violating traffic norms.

An official of the police said checkposts were set up at several internal roads and highways passing through the city. It was part of a state-wide drive to check the movement of unauthorised vehicles and to curb anti-social activities. “A total of 4,408 vehicles were checked. Of these 163 vehicles were issued challans at the spot for violating traffic norms. Six vehicles were impounded for major violations,” he added.

The police said that 1,580 two-wheelers, 1,066 cars, 1,062 light commercial vehicles and 700 heavy vehicles were checked during the drive. The SHOs of all police stations of the city also patrolled public spots such as bus stands, railways stations and eateries.

As part of the same drive, the Palwal police set up 44 checkposts in the district. As many as 1,821 vehicles were checked during the drive. The police recovered a country-made revolver, 1.2-kg ganja and 235 bottles of liquor. It also nabbed three proclaimed offenders. A total of 39 persons were arrested during the drive in the district, the police said.