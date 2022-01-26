166 cops get promotion in Hisar police range

Hisar, January 25
As many as 166 police personnel got promotions in the Hisar police range comprising five police districts. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) issued the orders today.
As many as 26 Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector and 12 Exemptee ASIs (EASIs) of Hisar division have been promoted after finding satisfactory 30 years of service to the post of Exemptee SIs (ESIs). Besides, 127 head constables of Hisar division have been promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector. —
