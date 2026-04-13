Rs 1,665 cr disbursed under social security schemes: CM Saini

In a major step towards strengthening social welfare delivery and ensuring last-mile financial inclusion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently disbursed a total amount of Rs 1,665.25 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under 18 different government schemes.

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Addressing the media, Saini said the government was continuously working for women’s empowerment, adding that the sixth installment of benefits under the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ scheme had been released. An amount of Rs 203.28 crore has been transferred to 9.68 lakh women beneficiaries. “With this, the total disbursement under the scheme has reached Rs 1,038.05 crore,” he said.

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“Additionally, under 15 social security pension schemes, an amount of Rs 1,144.55 crore has been directly transferred to 35.55 lakh beneficiaries as old-age, disability and welfare pensions,” he added.

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Saini said that under the Dayalu Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 298.07 crore had been provided to 7,875 families, making for a total of Rs 2,416.30 crore disbursed to 64,098 families. In a significant step towards empowering farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes, a subsidy of Rs 19.35 crore has been released to 645 farmers for the purchase of tractors, he added.

“On the tragic incident in Faridabad, where two HKRN firefighters lost their lives, the government has decided to provide immediate relief of Rs 30 lakh per family. One dependent from each family would also be given a job under HKRN,” said the CM.

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Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said that during the Congress’tenure, pensions were not processed for 6 months to a year. “However, the BJP-led state government has adopted a ‘pro-active governance model’ wherein eligibility is automatically determined through the Parivar Pehchan Patra database and there are no delays,” he added.