16L state farmers got Rs 335 cr under PM scheme: CM Saini

Karnal, June 18

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that with the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme from Varanasi by PM Modi, 16 lakh farmers of Haryana had received Rs 335 crore under the scheme.

‘Let Hooda hold floor test to prove majority’ Asked about a delegation of MLAs, led by a former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, scheduled to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on June 20 to demand the dissolution of the state government, Saini challenged Hooda to hold a floor test to prove majority

About speculation that Rim Bilas Sharma might become the new state president, Saini said, “We have conveyed this to our central leadership. Whoever is elected will work to strengthen the party.”

On the water crisis in Delhi, he said they had been providing water to Delhi, but there was no management. “Kejriwal is behind bars. He was elected to resolve issues, but he has neglected problems faced by people,” Saini claimed.

“It is Modi’s vision to strengthen marginal farmers by raising their income and reducing financial stress,” said Saini, while addressing farmers at a state-level PM Kisan Sammelan at the ICAR-NDRI auditorium here. The event was organised concurrently with the Varanasi event, where Modi released the instalment today.

Distributing Krishi Sakhi certificates, Saini said Rs 2,000 each was transferred to farmers’ accounts every four months. “The farmers of the country are benefiting from the scheme,” he said.

The PM-Kisan Scheme was launched in 2019 with the aim to cater to the financial needs of farmers. Instalment is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Saini emphasised the government’s dedication to improving farmers’ welfare by initiating several steps, particularly Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and ensuring MSP of 14 crops.

“The double-engine governments at the Centre and state have started procuring 14 crops on MSP, while earlier only paddy and wheat were procured during Congress rule, and that too by the Union government,” the CM said.

Saini also lauded the Modi government’s step of introducing e-mandi system, which provided farmers with a platform to sell their produce from anywhere across the country.

He pointed out that the Centre had provided substantial compensation to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He also highlighted that while the prices of DAP and urea had significantly increased in the international market, the Modi government had not burdened the farmers with this increase.

“In 2008-2010, farmers were getting DAP at Rs 467 per bag and urea at Rs 237 per bag, but by 2012, the prices had surged to Rs 1,200 (DAP) and the rates of urea were also hiked. But the PM ensured that DAP is available at substantial subsidy,” he stated.

