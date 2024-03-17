17.33 lakh eligible to vote in Sonepat

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, March 16
With the announcement of General Election by the Election Commission of India, the stage is set for 17,33,112 voters here to elect their Member of Parliament (MP) on May 25.
The Sonepat Lok Sabha seat consists of six Assembly constituencies- Rai, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonepat, Baroda, Kharkhoda in Sonepat district and three Assembly constituencies – Jind, Julana and Safidon of Jind district.
A total of 17,33,112 voters, including 9,29,906 males and 8,03,206 females, will cast their vote to elect their nominee for Parliament including 11,61,534 voters in Sonepat and 5,71,578 voters in three constituencies of Jind district.
As many as 1,95,352 voters have increased in Sonepat Lok Sabha seat in comparison to the previous General Election in 2019. In the 2019 General Election, the number of voters in Sonepat parliamentary constituency was 15,37,760, including 8,29,152 males and 7,08,608 female voters.
According to data, a total of 1,90,899 voters including 1,02,866 males and 88,033 female voters are in Gannaur Assembly area; a total of 1,89,708 voters including 1,02,808 males and 86,900 female voters in Rai Assembly; a total of 1,75,914 voters including 94,939 males and 80,975 female voters in Kharkhoda Assembly; a total of 2,33,355 voters including 1,22,003 voters and 1,11,352 female voters in Sonepat Assembly; a total of 1,85,957 voters including 99,437 males and 86,520 female voters in Gohana Assembly; a total of 1,85,701 voters including 1,00,950 males and 84,751 female voters in Baroda Assembly in Sonepat district.
Apart from this, in the three constituencies in Jind district, a total of 1,82,152 voters including 98,869 males and 83,283 female voters are in Julana Assembly; a total of 1,93,862 voters including 1,04,458 males and 89,404 female voters in Safidon Assembly and a total of 1,95,564 voters including 1,03,576 males and 91,988 female voters in Jind Assembly.
District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar on Saturday held a meeting of the AROs and nodal officers after the implementation of the code of conduct. He appealed to all the officers and the political parties to obey the model code of conduct. He also directed the flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) to start their duties actively.
