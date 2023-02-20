17,764 MT mining material extracted illegally at Nagli

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 19

As much as 17,764 MT raw mining material (a mixture of boulders, gravel and sand) was extracted allegedly by carrying out illegal mining at Nagli-32 village in Yamunanagar district. As per the Mines and Geology Department, the penalty for this operation amounts to Rs 53,59,200.

The authorities of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar, have written to officials of the Revenue Department to identify the owners of the land, where the illegal mining was carried out.

This case of huge theft of mining material came to light when a team of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, comprising mining inspectors Rohit Singh and Arun Kumar and mining guard Lakshya Mehta, conducted inspection at Nagli-32 village on February 9. The team found cases of illegal mining at three places in the village.

Sources said at the first place, the team found that 7,524 MT of raw mining material was extracted from a piece of land by carrying out excavation up to a depth of 18 feet.

In the second case, the team found that a piece of land was excavated up to a depth of 16 feet and about 2,464 MT raw mining material was stolen from the said piece of land.

At the third place/site, the team detected a theft of 7,776 MT mining material, which was extracted by carrying out illegal mining on a piece of land up to a depth of 18 feet.

“I sent a team of our department for inspection to Nagli-32 village on February 9. The team found illegal mining at three places in the village and detected a total theft of 17,764 MT boulders, gravel and sand there,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Yamunanagar district. He said the penalty (cost of mineral, royalty amount and fine) of this excavated mineral at all three places in the said village amounted to Rs 53,59,200.

He further said that they got an FIR registered, but they had written to the authorities of the Revenue Department to identify the owners of the land where the mining was carried out.

The sources said that a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 379 and 21 (1) under the Mining Act at the Bilaspur police station on February 16.

