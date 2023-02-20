 17,764 MT mining material extracted illegally at Nagli : The Tribune India

Criminal nexus

17,764 MT mining material extracted illegally at Nagli

17,764 MT mining material extracted illegally at Nagli


Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 19

As much as 17,764 MT raw mining material (a mixture of boulders, gravel and sand) was extracted allegedly by carrying out illegal mining at Nagli-32 village in Yamunanagar district. As per the Mines and Geology Department, the penalty for this operation amounts to Rs 53,59,200.

The authorities of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar, have written to officials of the Revenue Department to identify the owners of the land, where the illegal mining was carried out.

This case of huge theft of mining material came to light when a team of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, comprising mining inspectors Rohit Singh and Arun Kumar and mining guard Lakshya Mehta, conducted inspection at Nagli-32 village on February 9. The team found cases of illegal mining at three places in the village.

Sources said at the first place, the team found that 7,524 MT of raw mining material was extracted from a piece of land by carrying out excavation up to a depth of 18 feet.

In the second case, the team found that a piece of land was excavated up to a depth of 16 feet and about 2,464 MT raw mining material was stolen from the said piece of land.

At the third place/site, the team detected a theft of 7,776 MT mining material, which was extracted by carrying out illegal mining on a piece of land up to a depth of 18 feet.

“I sent a team of our department for inspection to Nagli-32 village on February 9. The team found illegal mining at three places in the village and detected a total theft of 17,764 MT boulders, gravel and sand there,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Yamunanagar district. He said the penalty (cost of mineral, royalty amount and fine) of this excavated mineral at all three places in the said village amounted to Rs 53,59,200.

He further said that they got an FIR registered, but they had written to the authorities of the Revenue Department to identify the owners of the land where the mining was carried out.

The sources said that a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 379 and 21 (1) under the Mining Act at the Bilaspur police station on February 16.

Three places in village targeted

The incident came to light when a team of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar conducted inspection at Nagli-32 village on February 9. It found cases of illegal mining at three places in the village. The penalty for the illegally excavated mineral amounts to Rs 53.59 lakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

2
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

3
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Seven-Star’ Jadeja helps India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

4
Nation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

5
Nation

CBI defers Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s questioning in excise policy case

6
Patiala

Four killed, 17 injured as Bolero hits bus from rear on Sangrur-Patiala road

7
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

8
Chandigarh

Temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

9
Himachal

Ration bags from fair price shops found abandoned in forest in Himachal’s Hamirpur

10
Entertainment

Parking challan for Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet

Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

Punjab Health Systems Corporation Scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

North Korea fires missile 2 days after ICBM test

Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption (

Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption

Under new policy, 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, ~10L extortion case nabbed

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

New SSP (Rural) seeks people’s cooperation to check crime

NSDC Adviser wants to set up skill dev centre in city

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked

Protester held for fleeing without paying for fuel

open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia skips CBI summons

'Raahgiri' makes Capital comeback after three-year gap

At 31.5ºC, Delhi records hottest day of Feb in 2 yrs

Court frames charges in 2020 Delhi riots case

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Bypoll effect? AAP reaches out to industry twice in fortnight

Amritsar shuttler wins Punjab Masters C’ship

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon