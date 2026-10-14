17 Central University of Haryana researchers feature among world’s top 2% scientists in 2026

As many as 17 faculty members of the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, have been included in the World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists list for 2026, released by Stanford University and Elsevier, USA.

Those named on the list are Prof Neelam Sangawan, Prof Pawan Kumar Maurya, Prof Phool Singh, Prof Vinod Kumar, Prof Bijender Singh, Prof Aakash Saxena, Prof Rakesh Kumar, Prof Rupesh Deshmukh, Prof Anita Singh, Dr Jitener Saini, Dr Manisha Pandey, Dr Anshu, Dr Humeera Sonah, Dr Smita S. Kumar, Dr Nitin Goel, Dr Arun Kajla and Mrinal Samtiya, a former research scholar at the university.

Advertisement

CUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar congratulated the researchers on the recognition, saying their achievement would inspire their colleagues.

Advertisement

“The university is more than willing to provide all possible support in terms of research and academic projects to all teachers,” he said.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma and Registrar Prof Suneel Kumar also congratulated the researchers and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting future research initiatives.

Advertisement

The university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) said the recognition underscored CUH’s growing reputation for research and academic excellence.

The researchers thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his support and for providing research facilities at the university. They also acknowledged the encouragement extended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar in fostering a research-oriented academic environment.

Two Indira Gandhi University professors also feature on global list

Rewari: Prof Sunil Kumar and Prof Pankaj Kumar Tyagi of Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, Rewari, have also been included in the list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists.

Prof Sunil Kumar is the Dean (Academic Affairs) and Dean and Chairman of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at IGU. This is the fourth time he has received the distinction.

Prof Tyagi heads the Department of Zoology and is the Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences, Director (Research and Development) and NAAC Coordinator at the university.

IGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aseem Miglani congratulated both professors on the achievement, describing it as a matter of pride for the university and the state. He said the recognition reflected the quality of research undertaken by the university’s faculty.

Registrar Prof Dilbag Singh also congratulated the two professors.