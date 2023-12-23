17 held for using unfair means in Army exam

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 22

The police arrested 17 candidates for impersonation, using devices and cheating during a written examination of the Army at Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantonment yesterday. A case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

As per information, the exam was held for the centralised recruitment of defence civil for group command level. The accused were produced before a court, where some of them were sent to police remand till December 26, and others to judicial custody.

The on-duty staff found a candidate using a phone, and during checking a device was seized from him. Sixteen more candidates were caught cheating and appearing for other people, and were handed over to the police.

