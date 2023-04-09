17 hospitals get notice for skipping task force meeting

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 8

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued show-cause notice to 17 hospitals that were absent at a meeting of the District Task Force. All these hospitals have been instructed to explain their absence.

ADC Vishram Kumar Meena said that a meeting of the District Task Force was called by the Health Department on April 6 under the chairmanship of DC Yadav. The meeting was to discuss the increase in Covid cases in the district, mock drill, influenza, measles and rubella (MR) eradication, dengue and malaria etc.

The ADC said that apart from informing all the hospitals in the district by email regarding their participation at the meeting, information was also shared in the Covid S3 portal WhatsApp group.

“Expressing displeasure at the hospitals which remained absent despite receiving information, the DC, considering it as negligence amidst the rise of Covid, directed by issuing notices to the concerned hospitals to clarify their position regarding not attending the meeting,” said the ADC.