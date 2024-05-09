17 in fray for Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 8

Of the 30 nomination papers filed by 23 candidates for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat, the papers of 17 were found to be valid.

The last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 9.

Returning Officer Monika Gupta said after the scrutiny of the papers, carried out on Tuesday, the nomination of 17 was found to be valid.

The candidates in fray include Rao Daan Singh (INC), Dharambir (BJP), Rao Bahadur Singh (JJP), Sunil Kumar Sharma (BSP), Anand Kumar (Bharathiya Jawan Kisan Party), Balwan (People’s Party of India- Democratic), Bharat Bhushan (Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party), Rohtas (SUCI-Communist), Varsha (Bahujan Mukti Party) and Subhash (Rashtriya Jan Lok Party).

