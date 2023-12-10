17 months on, additional posts of KDB’s wing yet to be filled

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 9

Even after 17 months of getting six additional posts sanctioned for the smooth functioning of the technical wing of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), the posts are yet to be filled.

On July 1 last year, the state government had sanctioned the creation of six posts —Executive Engineer (civil), assistant engineer (civil), two junior engineers (civil), an assistant (works), and a draftsman — to reduce the dependency of the board on other departments. Earlier there were only three sanctioned posts for junior engineers (one each for civil, electrical and horticulture).

“The board is facing a shortage of manpower due to which the new posts were sanctioned. The posts were to be filled on deputation basis and some applications were received, but officials are yet to be relieved by their departments concerned. A strengthened wing and team of engineers will help the board in expediting developmental works at the ‘tirthas’,” said an official.

The chairman of the 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, Madan Mohan Chhabra, in whose tenure as honorary secretary of the KDB the sanction was accorded, said: “Since the number of ‘tirthas’ are increasing, there is a need to strengthen the technical wing to carry out projects, and for better maintenance. Though the works are being done through the PWD and Panchayati Raj departments, there is a need for a dedicated team to prepare new projects, scope of work, ensure monitoring of work and implementation of maintenance clause. The matter was discussed with the Chief Minister’s Office, and senior officials said the posts will be filled soon.”

Meanwhile, Akhil Pilani, CEO of KDB said: “The posts were to be filled on deputation basis, for which applications were invited, but the officials are yet to join. We will take up the matter and restart the process after the International Gita Mahotsav.”

