17 roadways conductors get notice for not depositing cash

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 6

Seventeen Haryana Roadways bus conductors and two booking in-charges were issued notice for allegedly not depositing cash collected through sale of e-tickets with the department on time, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Roadways General Manager of Karnal depot, Kuldeep Singh, said: “After an inquiry, I have charge-sheeted 17 conductors for not depositing cash on time. They intentionally kept around Rs 80,000 with them. Two booking in-charges have also been charge-sheeted for not bringing the matter to the notice of officials.”

A report in this regard has also been sent to higher authorities, he said, adding that the conductors have deposited the amount with the department after matter came to light.

An audit of e-ticketing machines revealed discrepancies in cash collection and deposit, he said.

Sources said between October and November, the conductors used to start second route without depositing cash collected from the first route. The booking clerks were also involved in it.

The sources said conductors of buses plying on long routes have to deposit cash every second day, while conductors on short routes have to deposit cash every day.

Notably, the Haryana government had introduced an e-ticketing system to curb corruption and siphoning of cash.

#Karnal