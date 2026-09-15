DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 17-year-old boy stabbed to death at park in Rohtak's Meham

17-year-old boy stabbed to death at park in Rohtak's Meham

Efforts are being made to identify the assailants, say police

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:26 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Arman of Nidana Khas village, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at City Park located near historical Chaubisi Chabutra in Meham town on Tuesday. The attackers fled the spot after the crime.

The incident is suspected to be linked to an enmity between two groups of students, though the police were yet to identify the assailants or establish the exact motive behind the murder till filing of the report.

Advertisement

According to sources, Arman was at the park when the assailants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained multiple stab injuries and died on the spot.

Advertisement

On receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and found Arman’s body lying in the pool of blood. A forensic team also examined the spot and collected blood samples and other possible evidence. The body, bearing multiple injury marks, was subsequently sent for post-mortem.

Inspector Satpal Singh, SHO of the Meham police station, said efforts were under way to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Advertisement

“The process of registering an FIR is under way. Efforts are being made to identify the assailants. The post-mortem will be conducted,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts