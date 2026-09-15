A 17-year-old boy, identified as Arman of Nidana Khas village, was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at City Park located near historical Chaubisi Chabutra in Meham town on Tuesday. The attackers fled the spot after the crime.

The incident is suspected to be linked to an enmity between two groups of students, though the police were yet to identify the assailants or establish the exact motive behind the murder till filing of the report.

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According to sources, Arman was at the park when the assailants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained multiple stab injuries and died on the spot.

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On receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and found Arman’s body lying in the pool of blood. A forensic team also examined the spot and collected blood samples and other possible evidence. The body, bearing multiple injury marks, was subsequently sent for post-mortem.

Inspector Satpal Singh, SHO of the Meham police station, said efforts were under way to identify and apprehend the assailants.

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“The process of registering an FIR is under way. Efforts are being made to identify the assailants. The post-mortem will be conducted,” he added.