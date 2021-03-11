17-year-old girl electrocuted in water pool in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 23

A 17-year-old girl died as she stepped in a water pool in which a live electric wire was lying submerged after it snapped, following the high-velocity winds and rain that hit the city on Monday.

The deceased, Pinki, a native of Bihar, was residing in Bhagat Singh Colony, Ballabgarh. She was on her way to a beauty training centre in Sector 10. At around 10.30 am her auto-rickshaw reached the centre as on alighting, she stepped in the pool, containing the wire. The locals soon gathered at the spot and informed the Power Department and the police. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

A kin of the deceased, Rakesh, said she died due to the negligence of the department concerned. Meanwhile, Baljit Kaushik , a Congress leader, has demanded compensation for the deceased’s kin and an action against the officials of the department concerned.