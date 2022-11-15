17-year-old maid dies by 'suicide' in Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, November 14
A 17-year-old minor working as a maid in Sector 46 was found hanging from a ceiling fan under suspicious circumstances on Monday evening.
A police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station, reached the spot.
The police said prima facie it seemed a case of suicide. The vicitm was a native of Lucknow. Cops also called brother and sister-in-law of the victim, who lived near Jal Vihar Society, in Sector 56.
“Prima facie it seems a suicide. No suicide note was found from the spot. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken as per the statement of the family,” said the SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...