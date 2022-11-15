17-year-old maid dies by 'suicide' in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 14

A 17-year-old minor working as a maid in Sector 46 was found hanging from a ceiling fan under suspicious circumstances on Monday evening.

A police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station, reached the spot.

The police said prima facie it seemed a case of suicide. The vicitm was a native of Lucknow. Cops also called brother and sister-in-law of the victim, who lived near Jal Vihar Society, in Sector 56.

“Prima facie it seems a suicide. No suicide note was found from the spot. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken as per the statement of the family,” said the SHO.

