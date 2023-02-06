17 years on, roads incomplete in Greater Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 5

The work on roads dividing several sectors in the Greater Faridabad area has not been completed in the past 17 years. An official of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) claimed that the work had been pending due to hurdles in land acquisition.

Interestingly, the HSVP had collected external development charges (EDCs) and infrastructural development charges (IDCs) from the residents when these sectors were developed. Sumer Khatri, a resident of Sector 89, said, “Rs 5,000 crore were collected in the form of EDCs and IDCs from the residents of Sectors 75 to 98. But the possession of flats and plots was given to them without developing basic amenities, including roads.” He added that the development of these sectors started in 2005 and multi-storeyed housing societies were thrown open 13 years ago. “Dividing roads of Sectors 75/80, 75/76, 78/99 (Faridpur), 84/98, 84/89, 82/85 and Agra canal road are lying incomplete,” Khatri said.

Last year, the maintenance of roads was transferred to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), and a budget of Rs 30 crore was announced for the purpose. But the issue still lingers. Since several basic amenities are missing in these areas, residents have to turn to private contractors, who demand hefty charges for their services. “Repair works worth Rs 28 crore have been allotted. The issue of construction of dividing roads, which haven’t been completed, has been raised with the HSVP,” said Sudhir Rajpal, CEO of the FMDA.