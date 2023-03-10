 175-km section of freight corridor likely to be commissioned in six months : The Tribune India

175-km section of freight corridor likely to be commissioned in six months

Will connect Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh

175-km section of freight corridor likely to be commissioned in six months

Open web girder bridges have come up in Ambala as part of the project. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 9

With the work on the Eastern dedicated freight corridor in its advanced stage, a 175.1-km section, from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh under the Ambala unit is expected to be commissioned in the next six months.

The project was divided into three parts — Sahnewal to Shambhu in Punjab, covering 81.6 km, Shambhu to Kalanaur in Haryana, covering 76.7 km and Kalanaur to Pilkahni in Uttar Pradesh, covering 16.8 km.

The work in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are being covered under Phase-I and Phase-II respectively, and the work in Haryana is being carried out as Phase-III of the project.

2,843-km project

Of the total 2,843-km project, 1,724 km has been commissioned, and the average speed of freight trains has increased from 25 km/hr to 65 km/hr. It will help in creating an additional rail transport capacity as freight trains will be shifted to the freight corridor, allowing an increase in the train traffic on the main line. —Pankaj Gupta, Chief general manager, Ambala unit, Dedicated freight corridor corporation .

A total of 14 new stations for the loading and unloading of goods and allowing crossings were to be built. The construction work of 11 stations has been completed, and the work related to the installation of equipment and machines, signalling and interlocking system has begun. The civil work of the remaining three buildings (New Mandi Gobindgarh, New Barara and New Darazpur) is expected to be completed in next couple of months.

Pankaj Gupta, chief general manager, Ambala unit, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, said, “We are planning to commission the Phase-I and Phase-II developments by the end of May and Phase-III work of the project is expected to be completed by the month of July or August.”

He said, “Tracks are being laid. A lot of critical work has been completed in the last two years. All the bridges, 152 minor bridges, 47 major bridges and two important bridges over the Yamuna and Markanda have been constructed. Recently, two open web girder bridges were successfully launched on the National Highway-44 in Ambala.”

As the track crosses the defence area in Ambala, the project work here is taking a little more time to be completed. A CSD canteen is required to be demolished for the advancement of the project, and we are already in discussion with the Ministry of Defence to expedite the work, added Gupta.

“Of the total 2,843-km project, 1,724 km has been commissioned, and the average speed of freight trains has increased from 25 km per hour to 65 km per hour. The project will help in creating an additional rail transport capacity as freight trains will be shifted to the freight corridor, allowing an increase in the train traffic for passengers on the main line. It will also benefit the industrial sector as the trains will cover the required distance in lesser time, and transport more volumes of goods with reduced operational cost,” said Gupta.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

2
Punjab

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

3
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

4
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

5
Entertainment

Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to Twitter user comments 'Ugly 41 year old lady' on her pic

6
Nation

President Murmu pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, SGPC submits memo on 'Bandi Singhs', HSGPC

7
Punjab

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

8
Nation

Man blackmails Rajasthan woman judge with her morphed photographs, demands Rs 20 lakh

9
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court

10
Chandigarh

Police use water cannon on Punjab BJP leaders, workers as they try to march to Vidhan Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

Two killed, six hurt as SUV rams into two cars

AAP’s door-to-door campaign from March 13

25 bootleggers held, liquor seized

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols