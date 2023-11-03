17K Kurukshetra paddy farmers seek incentive for not burning residue

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 2

Amid a gradual increase in the number of farm fire cases in the district, 17,700 farmers have sought incentives for not burning paddy stubble on over 1.52 lakh acres in Kurukshetra up to November 1.

As per the data obtained from the Agriculture Department, around 92 per cent harvesting of the non-basmati variety and 86 per cent of basmati variety has been completed in Kurukshetra. The government offers an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to the farmers for in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy stubble.

An area of about 2.82 lakh acres belonging to 43,000 farmers was identified for stubble management. Over 3.32 lakh tonne paddy stubble is generated every season.

Agriculture Department officials said 17,700 farmers had already registered for incentive in respect of the crop on 1,52,807 acres and more such claims were likely in the coming days.

They said the farmers were presently busy with paddy post-harvesting activity and sowing of the next crop. As soon as they got free, they would start registering for the incentive. The claims would be approved by the district-level executive committee after verification by the respective village-level committees and then the farmers would get the incentive. Mixing the residue back into the soil would decrease the requirement of fertiliser besides improving the fertility of soil.

Meanwhile, 282 farm fire cases have been reported and the Agriculture Department has recovered Rs 7.22 lakh as fine from 276 farmers.

Last year, 379 farm fires (including the incidents reported by HARSAC and other sources) were reported in the district. The department recovered Rs 9.72 lakh environment compensation charge (ECC) from the farmers who were caught burning stubble.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “Besides the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), the Agriculture Department is also maintaining a vigil to check farm fires. Fine is imposed on those resorting to farm fires. The farmers should take benefit of the incentives being offered by the government. It will be beneficial for soil health, too.”

#Kurukshetra