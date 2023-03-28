18 boxes of illicit liquor seized

Sonepat, March 27
The police have seized 18 boxes of illicit liquor from a car near Omaxe City here. The police have arrested two persons and impounded the car.
The accused have been identified as Tinu, alias Tinku Kumar, of Kheri Bura village in Dadri, who is living in Omaxe City at Sonepat, and Prachand Kumar of Nepal.
