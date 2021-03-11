18 goats killed, three villagers sustain burns as huts catch fire in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

Eighteen goats were killed when a fire broke out in three huts and a house in Bahadurpur village of Yamunanagar district. Three villagers and three milch cattle also suffered burn injuries in the fire incident.

Besides, several household items and wheat straw kept for the cattle was also gutted in the incident.

According to the information, the fire suddenly broke out in three huts of Rambir, Sukhbir and Sombir and a house of Sushil Kumar at 10 am on Wednesday.

After getting information from villagers, two fire tenders reached the spot. Firemen doused the flames with the help of family members and villagers.

Sukhbir said his eighteen goats were killed in the fire. Rambir said his three heads of cattle suffered burn injuries and household items, including cash and jewellery, were also gutted. Sombir lost household items and wheat straw kept for his cattle in the blaze. A television set and other household items kept in the house of Sushil Kumar were also gutted.

Besides, members of the affected families, including Sunita, Neeta and Rambir, suffered burn injuries while trying to take out household items from their dwellings. The reason behind fire could not be established. Manoj Kumar, patwari of Pratap Nagar tehsil, said he visited Bahadurpur village and collected detail of loss caused by the fire.