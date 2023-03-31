18 injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 30

Eighteen persons were injured when an utility vehicle carrying them rammed into a tree on Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib National Highway near Bhilpura village of Yamunanagar district on Thursday.

Bhupinder Singh, SHO, Chhachhrauli police station, said 26 persons, including 13 children, had gone to a religious place in Saharanpur district yesterday.

He said all occupants of the vehicle belonged to the Ghadhauli colony of Yamunanagar.

He added that when they were returning back, their vehicle collided with a tree near Bhilpura village at about 11.30 am.

He said the injured persons were rushed to the trauma centre, Yamunanagar where they got treatment.