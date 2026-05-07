Under the ‘Nai Soch, Naya Shehar, Swachh Haryana’ drive, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), carried out a special cleanliness drive at Lado Laxmi Park, located at Ward 13 of Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar.

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On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad under the drive, women of a self-help group (SHG) along with the municipal corporation team cleaned the park premises and collected about 18 kg of plastic waste from the park. Residents also participated enthusiastically in this cleanup drive and collected plastic bottles, polythene and other waste.

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During the drive Swachh Bharat Mission Urban expert Akash Kumar said cleanliness was not just the responsibility of the government or the municipal corporation, but was the duty of every citizen.

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“All citizens should cooperate with the municipal corporation in keeping their surroundings clean. Plastic waste is harmful to both environment and human health, so reducing the use of single-use plastic is the need of the hour,” said Akash Kumar appealing to the people to separate wet and dry waste and not litter in parks and public spaces.

Sanitation Inspector Ajit Singh urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness of parks. He said the parks were public property and keeping these clean was everyone’s collective responsibility. “If citizens become aware and take care of cleanliness, the city can be made clean and beautiful,” said Sanitation Inspector Ajit Singh.

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He said the municipal corporation would continue to conduct such awareness and cleanliness drives from time to time to develop a positive attitude towards cleanliness among the people.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said such drives were not limited to cleanliness alone, but their main objective was to develop responsibility and awareness towards cleanliness among the citizens.

Sanitation inspector Ajit Singh, Akash Kumar, Gagan Beniwal, Nirmal Yadav and other employees were present on the spot.