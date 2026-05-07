icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 18 kg plastic waste collected from Yamunanagar's Lado Laxmi Park

18 kg plastic waste collected from Yamunanagar's Lado Laxmi Park

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:18 PM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women of a self-help group, along with an MC team, clean the premises of the Lado Laxmi Park.
Advertisement

Under the ‘Nai Soch, Naya Shehar, Swachh Haryana’ drive, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), carried out a special cleanliness drive at Lado Laxmi Park, located at Ward 13 of Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad under the drive, women of a self-help group (SHG) along with the municipal corporation team cleaned the park premises and collected about 18 kg of plastic waste from the park. Residents also participated enthusiastically in this cleanup drive and collected plastic bottles, polythene and other waste.

Advertisement

During the drive Swachh Bharat Mission Urban expert Akash Kumar said cleanliness was not just the responsibility of the government or the municipal corporation, but was the duty of every citizen.

Advertisement

“All citizens should cooperate with the municipal corporation in keeping their surroundings clean. Plastic waste is harmful to both environment and human health, so reducing the use of single-use plastic is the need of the hour,” said Akash Kumar appealing to the people to separate wet and dry waste and not litter in parks and public spaces.

Sanitation Inspector Ajit Singh urged the citizens to cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness of parks. He said the parks were public property and keeping these clean was everyone’s collective responsibility. “If citizens become aware and take care of cleanliness, the city can be made clean and beautiful,” said Sanitation Inspector Ajit Singh.

Advertisement

He said the municipal corporation would continue to conduct such awareness and cleanliness drives from time to time to develop a positive attitude towards cleanliness among the people.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said such drives were not limited to cleanliness alone, but their main objective was to develop responsibility and awareness towards cleanliness among the citizens.

Sanitation inspector Ajit Singh, Akash Kumar, Gagan Beniwal, Nirmal Yadav and other employees were present on the spot.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts