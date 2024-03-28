18% licence holders deposit weapons

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 27

Firearms holders seem to be reluctant in depositing their weapons ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. So far, nearly 18 per cent weapons have been deposited either at the police stations concerned or at firearms shops.

As per the data, out of the total 12,118 registered weapons, the firearms holders deposited 2,205 weapons till March 27 afternoon.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the licence holders have to deposit their weapons to ensure proper law and order during the elections.

In compliance with the Election Commission of India’s directions, licence holders are required to deposit their weapons for maintaining law and order during elections. District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has ordered that the gun licence holders should deposit their firearms at the local police stations or firearms shops with the warning of licence cancellation for non-compliance.

“With the model code of conduct in force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the licence holders have been instructed to deposit their licences, otherwise, these will be cancelled. The Superintendent of Police is monitoring the deposit of weapons,” said Uttam Singh.

Following the directions of the DC, the Karnal police have intensified a special campaign for deposit firearms. The police personnel are contacting licence holders, and urging them to deposit their weapons either at the police stations concerned or the firearms shops.

A senior police official said due to escalating concerns regarding public safety and firearm deposits, they had initiated efforts to encourage weapon deposits. The police personnel at the police posts and stations are contacting licence holders and urging compliance to avoid licence cancellation.

People are urged to cooperate by promptly depositing their licensed weapons, contributing to maintaining law and order, he maintained.

“We will ensure that all weapons are deposited within a couple of weeks. We will also ensure the safety and security of all residents during the elections. The elections will be fair and transparent,” said the police official.

