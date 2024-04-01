18 model code violation complaints received on cVIGIL app in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 31

Even as the campaigning for Lok Sabha election is yet to intensify, complaints regarding the alleged violation of the model code of conduct have started pouring in through the C-VIGIL application.

According to sources, 18 complaints were received until March 29. Out of these, 10 were received from Thanesar Assembly constituency, followed by five from Ladwa, two from Shahabad and one from Pehowa in Kurukshetra. The complaints were related to hoardings and banners of political parties.

Kurukshetra Election Tehsildar Sarla said complaints regarding hoardings and banners were received and were resolved by the officials concerned. If any further violations done by those people come to light, appropriate action would be initiated against them.

An official said the app connected citizens with the control room and returning officers. By using the application, people could report incidents of political misconduct easily and the complaints could be resolved. For the Lok Sabha election, the district administration has established a control room and toll-free number 1950 and cVIGIL application. The control room will operate 24 x 7 and residents can contact and get information about their votes anytime. Till Friday, 65 calls were received and the number is expected to increase.

Meanwhile, the district administration also asked the political parties and candidates to not make use of any individual’s land, building and compound wall without the owner’s permission. If defacement of property, whether public or private has been carried out without the written permission of the owner, the concerned party or candidate will be prosecuted under sections of the IPC, CrPC and Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Municipal Laws.

Kurukshetra DC Shantanu Sharma said: “All efforts are being made to ensure a transparent and fair election and also to ensure that all rules and guidelines of the model code of conduct are followed. All the subdivisional magistrates will be the enforcement magistrate in their respective area and will oversee strict implementation of these directions. Necessary logistic assistance will be provided to them.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha